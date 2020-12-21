New
Walmart · 50 mins ago
$10 $20
$6 shipping
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. (It's available for a buck more at Amazon, after shipping's accounted for, but in low stock.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Wayfair · 1 mo ago
Bare Decor EZ-Floor Interlocking Flooring Tiles 10-Pack
$73 $84
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Available in Brown.
Features
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DAP Alex Painter's Acrylic Latex Caulk 10.1-oz. Cartridge
$2 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 25-year durability
- seats in one hour
- Model: 18065
eBay · 1 mo ago
3M High Strength Large Hole Repair Plate 4-Pack
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Irwin Flagging Tape 300-Foot Roll
$1
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find for any color by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- made from weatherproof PVC
- Model: 65904ZR
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$49 $100
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
Features
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
Walmart · 3 wks ago
LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals Set
$30 $58
curbside pickup
You'd pay double that price direct from the brand. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Kootion 61W USB Type-C Wall Charger
$14 $53
free shipping
It's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Kexin Technology via Walmart.
Features
- USB PD 3.0
- overheating and short circuit protection
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo for Switch
$45 $60
free shipping
That's a $9 low. Buy Now at Walmart
