Now you can have the smell of KFC and not have to worry about the calories. Then again, it may just give you a crave for the real thing. Either way, its dirt cheap at $2 below our mention from two weeks ago and $12 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge; Otherwise, shipping is free with orders of $35 or more.
-
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop over 47,000 items from brands DeWalt, Kohler, LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, Hampton Bay, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Get a head start on the Lunar New Year by sharing three large entrees and two sides with your favorite people for just $29. Buy Now
- Prices may vary between participating locations. Service and delivery fees may also apply.
- Play the Good Fortune Arcade game at the top of the screen for additional discount codes, including savings on family meals.
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine White Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's the best price we could find for this accordion door by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Oak Woodgrain
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping
That's $30 under our September mention, a savings of $91 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2.1 channels
- HDMI and USB port
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: HTL1520B
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
Sign In or Register