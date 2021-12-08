If having a fried chicken-scented fire in your home is something you've always wanted, you can now make that dream a reality for $16. You could also toss it on a friend's or family member's fire when they aren't looking and then demand to know where they're hiding the KFC. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more)
-
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Chrome at this price.
- spot resistant
- secondary shower dock for handshower access at any height
- works with all Moen Magnetix Handshowers and Combination Showers
- Model: 186117
That's $9 less than what you'd pay for it at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on power tools, knives, lighting, shower heads, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Pliers Multitool for $22.99 ($12 off).
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's the same price plan as AT&T offer direct, but with a $300 Walmart gift card thrown in. (Too late for the gift card to be good for Black Friday, but it should arrive in time for Christmas or New Years sales.) Buy Now at Walmart
- The gift card will be sent via email within 20 days of the phone shipping.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Sign In or Register