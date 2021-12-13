If having a fried chicken-scented fire in your home is something you've always wanted, you can now make that dream a reality for just $10. That's a savings of $6 off list, $6 under our mention from 5 days ago, and the best pice we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more)
Apply coupon code "40DT1IEQ" for a savings of $76. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White (pictured) and Gray at this price.
- Black and White & Black drop to $131.40 after the same code.
- Sold by 中山市横栏镇盛威灯饰厂 via Amazon.
- adjustable tricolor light
- adjustable wind speed
Today only, coupon code "GREEN2021" takes an extra 20% off furniture, bedding, kitchenware, and more. That's double the discount it offered during last year's Green Monday sale. Shop Now at Home Depot
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Apply coupon code "408OGN22" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yihaiyang via Amazon.
- It's available at this price in Warm White.
- 192 LEDs per strand
- connects with up to 4 strands
- IP44 waterproof rating
- Model: MLS-D-02900124-SW
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's list price but the only major retailer we see currently offering it, and without the big markups you get with third-party sellers on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7" OLED screen
- wide adjustable stand
- wired LAN port
- 64GB storage
- enhanced audio
- supports all Joy-Con controllers & Nintendo Switch software
- Model: 115461
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes Duel on Mustafar, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, and Obi-Wan's Hut
- for ages 7+
- Model: 66674
