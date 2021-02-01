New
Crutchfield · 24 mins ago
KEF Speakers at Crutchfield
from $300
free shipping

Included in the sale are high quality bookshelf speakers and floor-standing speakers at essentially Black Friday prices. Shop Now at Crutchfield

Tips
  • While some models are currently out of stock, they're expected to be re-stocked this week and can be ordered at this price.
  • Pictured are the KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers for $299.99 (50% off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/8/2021
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers Crutchfield KEF Audio
The Big Game Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register