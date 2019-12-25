Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg · 42 mins ago
KEF Porsche Design SPACE ONE Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
$90 $380
free shipping

That's $290 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg

  • 20mm neodymium magnet and lightweight CCAW voice coil
  • Active Noise Cancellation.
  • Up to 50 hours of playback
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 42 min ago
