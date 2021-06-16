K9 Advantix & Advantage II at Petco: from $27

Protect your kittah or doggo with 6 options for all sizes and covering multiple months, with an extra 35% off savings for repeat orders too. Shop Now at Petco
- Spend $35 for free shipping, or pay $5.99.
- Pictured is the Advantage II Once-A-Month Cat & Kitten Topical Flea Treatment 2-Pack from $26.98 ($15 off).
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply code "50KF8F8H" to save 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several sizes.
- Sold by Homeber via Amazon.
- extendable brackets
- for use with fresh or salt water tanks
- 2 lighting modes (white and blue)
Clip the on-page coupon to get $4 under list and a buck under what you would pay at a local pet store. Buy Now at Amazon
- lasts up to 3 months
- helps keep litter area smelling fresh
- naturally removes stubborn cat litter box odors
- Model: 5917
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- 10.1-fl. oz. or 1 1/4-cup capacity
- removable, dishwasher safe insert
- Model: 73743
Save on over 200 clearance items including toys, pet beds, leashes, and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Reddy Convertible Cotton Medium Pet Carrier and Mat for $39.99 (half-price at $40 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge; otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Petco
- 3-stage filter
- adjustable brightness
- removable bio-filter & filter cartridge
- equipped w/ Lyra 10W LED 2-color lighting fixture
Save $30 and give your cat some freedom to play outside while staying safe. Buy Now at Petco
- Pad your order to $100 to be able to get this item at the discounted price.
- 63" X 47.2" X 47.2"
- Zip-on tunnel
- Mesh exterior
- Includes a shade canopy for UV protection
- Pop-up
Shop over 500 cat trees, condos, towers, hammocks, and more. Many are half off or more with prices starting at just $19 Shop Now at Petco
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35. Some items are also available for pickup.
Save up to $70 on a crate for any size dog. Shop Now at Petco
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- leak-proof plastic crate pan
- slide-bolt latch
- rubber feet
Sign In or Register