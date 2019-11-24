Personalize your DealNews Experience
Third-party sellers charge around $15 for a similar 1-lb. tub. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $20 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge $90 or more. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $4. Shop Now at Amazon
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
Although it's just a little more at some local stores, it's $4 off list and will ship to Prime members for free here. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart has a selection of deals available now at Black Friday pricing. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on almost 30 QLED 4K and 8K TVs. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a selection of men's and women's fragrances including Burberry, Calvin Klein, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
