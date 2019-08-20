- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Just Basics 8.5" x 11" 20-lb. Copy Paper 10-Ream Case (5,000 sheets total) for $36.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $29.59. Plus, members bag $7.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, a total savings of $21, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Auto Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope Desk Cable Organizer 3-Pack in Black or Red for $9.99. Coupon code "651BWMK1" drops the price to $3.50. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tepenar via Amazon offers its Tepenar Ballpoint Pen Writing Set in Red for $12.55. Coupon code "TIOFOWCL" drops the price to $6.27. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iBayam Direct via Amazon offers the Fine Point Marker 18-Pack in Assorted colors or Black for $7.99. Clip the on-page coupon on the product page to cut the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 less than we could find for similar at local stores. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of school essentials, kids' clothing, backpacks, computers, electronics, and more during its Amazon Happy School Year Event. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and OfficeMax offers the BIC Brite Liner Chisel Point Highlighters 5-Pack in Assorted or Yellow for $2.49. Add it to cart via Subscription and apply coupon code "30414026" to drop that to 37 cents. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Ending today, Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 3,500mg Ozone Generator for $65.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $52.72. Plus, you'll bag $10.54 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LWY59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Aer Industries via Walmart offers the BlueDri Mini Storm Blower for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Sign In or Register