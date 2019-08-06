- Create an Account or Login
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Just Basics 8.5" x 11" 20-lb. Copy Paper 10-Ream Case (5,000 sheets total) for $36.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention, $13 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Bestink via Amazon offers the OfficeWorld Canon PGI-250XL CLI-251XL Replacement Ink Cartridges 18-Pack for $17.99. Coupon code "X2V48J68" cuts that to $11.87. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Snailax via Amazon offers the Snailax Seat Cushion with Cool & Heating Pad for $51.98. Coupon code "20SNAILAX" and the $3 off clippable coupon drops the price to $38.58. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest shipped price we could find now by $4.
Update: The price dropped slightly to $4.84. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Pre-Sharpened #2 HB Pencil 150-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Ultimate 72-Permanent Marker Collection for $34.97. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3M Command Picture Hanging Strips 36-Pack (18 pairs) for $6.19. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's about a buck less than you'd pay for a 32-pack in local stores. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Duck HD Clear Heavy Duty Packaging Tape 6-Pack for $10.39. Coupon code "OFFICE20" packs that down to $8.31. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by a buck, although most charge $11 or more). Buy Now
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 71" X 118" Retractable Side Awning in Black for $94.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $75.92. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $27.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $22.32. Plus, members will bag $4.40 in Rakuten Super Point. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's $5 less than last month's mention and about $9 less than buying from another storefront. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Plus, members bag $93.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's basically tied with our expired mention from six days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $133.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Premiere Products Resin Convert-A-Bench in Tan for $99.50. In-cart, the price drops to $96.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
