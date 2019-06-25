New
Just Basics 8.5" x 11" 20-lb. Copy Paper 10-Ream Case
$30
free shipping
Office Depot via Rakuten continues to offer the Just Basics 8.5" x 11" 20-lb. Copy Paper 10-Ream Case (5,000 sheets total) for $36.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Features
  • 500 sheets per ream
  • letter size 20-lb paper
  • 92 brightness
  • Model: OD-JB9220CTN
Details
Comments
  • Code "OFFICE20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
