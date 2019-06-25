New
Rakuten · 22 mins ago
$30
free shipping
Office Depot via Rakuten continues to offer the Just Basics 8.5" x 11" 20-lb. Copy Paper 10-Ream Case (5,000 sheets total) for $36.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
- 500 sheets per ream
- letter size 20-lb paper
- 92 brightness
- Model: OD-JB9220CTN
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Motivation Without Borders Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
Motivation Without Borders offers its Motivation Without Borders 13" x 18" Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now
- Includes Alphabet, Numbers, Colors, Shapes, Animals on the Farm, Emotions, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Seasons, Weather, and Solar System.
Amazon · 4 days ago
ZZWS Training Pencil Grip 5-Pack
$6 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
FeiShare via Amazon offers its ZZWS Training Pencil Grip 5-Pack in Blue for $9.49. Coupon code "PVYWVFCR" drops the price to $5.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- five different designs
- soft silicone
Amazon · 4 days ago
Hoposo 13-Month 2019 Desk Calendar
$4 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Hoposo-US via Amazon offers the Hoposo 13-Month 2019 Desk Calendar for $9.99. Coupon code "60A2ST5H" drops the price to $4. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- hole punched
- runs from December 2018 through December 2019
- tear-away pages
Amazon · 5 days ago
CAB Undated Daily / Weekly / Monthly Planner
$8 $19
free shipping
WeekWin via Amazon offers the CAB Undated Daily / Weekly / Monthly Planner in Blue or Black for $18.99. Coupon code "PLANNER2" cuts that to $7.60. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- bookmark ribbon
- inside pocket
- pen holder
- 8.3" x 5.7"
1 mo ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook w/ Pen 4-Pack
$29
free shipping
Tanga offers the Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook with the Pilot FriXion Pen 4-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $28.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less in December. Buy Now
- reusable pages made of polyester composite that can be digitally uploaded via the Rocketbook app
- available in letter or executive size
- includes 4 pens total and a pen station
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- dries in 10 to 45 seconds without clamping
- controlled dispensing tip
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle
$5 $7
free s&h w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dries in 10 to 45 seconds without clamping
Rakuten · 22 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Rakuten · 24 mins ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten continues to offer its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, and at least $7 less than you'd pay at another Monoprice storefront. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
