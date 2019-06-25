New
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
$30 $43
free shipping
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Just Basics 8.5" x 11" 20-lb. Copy Paper 10-Ream Case (5,000 sheets total) for $36.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 500 sheets per ream
- letter size 20-lb paper
- 92 brightness
- Model: OD-JB9220CTN
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Motivation Without Borders Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
Motivation Without Borders offers its Motivation Without Borders 13" x 18" Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- Includes Alphabet, Numbers, Colors, Shapes, Animals on the Farm, Emotions, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Seasons, Weather, and Solar System.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Gogloo Under Desk Foot Rest
$11 $27
free shipping
Gogloo via Amazon offers the Gogloo Under Desk Foot Rest in Black for $26.99. Clip the on page 10% off coupon and apply code "50TEM53J" to drop that to $10.79. With free shipping, that's $16 off, $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- ergonomic design
- slide-proof mat
- tilt adjustable
- Model: FR-1
Amazon · 2 wks ago
CAB Undated Daily / Weekly / Monthly Planner
$9 $19
free shipping
WeekWin via Amazon offers the CAB Undated Daily / Weekly / Monthly Planner in Blue for $18.99. Coupon code "DEAL55FF" cuts that to $8.55. With free shipping, that's tied with our January mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8.3" x 5.7"
- pen holder
- inside pocket
- bookmark ribbon
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Creative Teaching Press Motivational Poster 6-Pack
$11 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Creative Teaching Press Motivational Poster 6-Pack for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- each poster measures 19" x 13.3"
- Model: 5692
1 mo ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook w/ Pen 4-Pack
$29
free shipping
Tanga offers the Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook with the Pilot FriXion Pen 4-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $28.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less in December. Buy Now
Features
- reusable pages made of polyester composite that can be digitally uploaded via the Rocketbook app
- available in letter or executive size
- includes 4 pens total and a pen station
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- dries in 10 to 45 seconds without clamping
- controlled dispensing tip
Rakuten · 18 hrs ago
Sharpie Liquid Accent Pens 10-Pack
$4 $15
free shipping
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Liquid Accent Pens 10-Pack in assorted colors for $4.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts it to $3.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, outside of other Office Depot storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- odorless ink
- micro chisel tip
- loop feature
- AP-certified nontoxic
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 5 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
