Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- It's limited to four per customer
-
-
-
WeekWin via Amazon offers the CAB Undated Daily / Weekly / Monthly Planner in Blue or Black for $18.99. Coupon code "190710PL" cuts that to $5.70. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $13 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- bookmark ribbon
- inside pocket
- pen holder
- 8.3" x 5.7"
Bestink via Amazon offers the OfficeWorld Canon PGI-250XL CLI-251XL Replacement Ink Cartridges 18-Pack for $17.99. Coupon code "X2V48J68" cuts that to $11.87. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6-large black
- 3-small Black, 3-Cyan, 3-Magenta, and 3-Yellow
- large yields 500 pages, small yields 300 pages at 5% coverage
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest shipped price we could find now by $4.
Update: The price dropped slightly to $4.84. Buy Now
- Target matches this price via in-store pickup
- dries in 10 to 45 seconds without clamping
- controlled dispensing tip
Write-It-Down via Amazon offers the Ferirama 2019 18-Month Wall Calendar for $14.99. Coupon code "U8UTUY38" drops the price to $4.50. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 17" x 12"
- covers months July 2019 to December 2020
Amazon offers Prime members the Westcott 8" Titanium Bonded Scissors 2-Pack for $5.44 with free shipping. That's about 50 cents under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
- designed for paper, cardboard, light line, and fabric
- Titanium-bonded blades
- corrosion-resistant
- soft grip handles
- Model: 13901
Amazon discounts a selection of school essentials, kids' clothing, backpacks, computers, electronics, and more during its Amazon Happy School Year Event. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Need to stock up? Order 10 or more packs to cut the price to $5.99 each.
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
