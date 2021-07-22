Jungle Cruise Movie Ticket: Free w/ $25 Applebee's order
Jungle Cruise Movie Ticket
Free w/ $25 Applebee's order

Get a movie ticket to Disney Jungle Cruise when you spend $25 at Applebee's. Shop Now

  • There's a maximum value of $15 per ticket, and a maximum of four tickets per customer.
  • Other exclusions/restrictions may apply.
  • Disney Jungle Cruise opens in theaters on July 30.
