opolar.com · 21 mins ago
$40 $99
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DZ96YQK9B8MR" for a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at opolar.com
Features
- dual modes
- reliable and accurate
- intelligent fever indicator
- built-in smart chip
- LCD display
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
Details
Related Offers
TomTop · 1 mo ago
Portable Digital Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$16 $28
free shipping
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Available in Blue or White.
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- provides oxygen level and pulse rate measurements
- alarm for abnormal readings
- LED display
- one-key operation
- silicone finger mold
Cafago · 1 mo ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$12 $26
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
Amazon · 2 days ago
Wellue Finger Pulse Oximeter
$17 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WS3G8GMS" to get it for a low by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by VividCare via Amazon.
Features
- measures oxygen saturation in blood and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
- with lanyard and carry bag
- Model: FS20C
Amazon · 5 days ago
Band-Aid Flexible Fabric 100-Pack
2 for $10 via S&S
free shipping via Prime
After shipping, that's half the price you'd pay in local stores for 2 boxes at a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to knock off a few cents
