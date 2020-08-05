opolar.com · 21 mins ago
Jumper Digital Forehead and Ear Thermometer
$40 $99
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DZ96YQK9B8MR" for a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at opolar.com

Features
  • dual modes
  • reliable and accurate
  • intelligent fever indicator
  • built-in smart chip
  • LCD display
  • requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DZ96YQK9B8MR"
  • Expires 8/5/2020
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical opolar.com
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register