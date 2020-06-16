New
Nintendo · 1 hr ago
Jump Rope Challenge for Switch
free

Made by a few Nintendo developers while working from home, this simple game turns the Joy-Con controllers into a virtual jump rope. Shop Now at Nintendo

Features
  • 2-player support
