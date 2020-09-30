New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$6 $28
free shipping
It's $22 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- powered by 2 AAA batteries (included)
- 11.4" long
- adhesive pads on the back
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
New Products from AmazonBasics
15% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on almost 19 items, including bedding, night lights, ice packs, cabinet lighting, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Overstock Lighting at Home Depot
Save on over 260 items
free shipping
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Olafus 32.8-ft. LED Strip Lights
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "STRIPLIGHT05" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Olafus via Amazon.
- Available in Daylight White.
Features
- dimmable
- up to 50,000-hour life expectancy
- 600 LEDs
UntilGone · 9 hrs ago
Wireless Modular Hexagonal LED Touch Light 6-Pack
$27 $30
free shipping
With coupon code "92676920", that's $23 under the lowest price we could find for similar lights elsewhere. (It's also $3 less than our June mention of a similar 5-pack.) Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- touch sensor
- expandable
- remote control
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Coleman Waterproof Playing Cards
$6 $13
$1 shipping
That's the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 2 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- clear PVC playing cards
- 54-card deck w/ 2 jokers
- snap-lock plastic carry case
Sign In or Register