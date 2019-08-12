New
13 Deals · 44 mins ago
Jumbo Wireless Under Cabinet LED Light
$6 $28
free shipping

Today only, 13 Deals offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $22 off and tied with yesterday's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • powered by 2 AAA batteries (included)
  • 11.4" long
  • adhesive pads on the back
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps 13 Deals Private Label Brands
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register