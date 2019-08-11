- Create an Account or Login
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $22 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lights By Night Stars and Moon Night Light for $3.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
DragonSmart via Amazon offers the Novostella 20W Smart LED Flood Lights 2-Pack for $89.99. Coupon code "4J8WOQWK" cuts the price to $36. With free shipping, that's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nexillumi Direct via Amazon offers the Nexillumi LED Strip Lights for $13.98. Coupon code "10Nexillumi" drops the price to $12.58. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
DragonSmart via Amazon offers the Novostella 20-Foot RGB LED Strip Light Kit for $19.99. Coupon code "W6SKE75E" cuts that to $9.99. with free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lithonia Lighting 6" 13-watt Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light in 3000K White High Lumen for $14.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $11.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Prime members only, HitLights via Amazon offers the HitLights 36" LED Strip Light 3-Pack for $17.09. Coupon code "REMDDYY3" drops the price to $11.96. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33RFWIOZ" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from July, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
