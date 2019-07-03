New
That Daily Deal · 36 mins ago
$6 $28
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention, $22 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 11.4" long
- adhesive pads on the back
- powered by 2 AAA batteries (included)
Details
Comments
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Lixada LED Camping Lantern with Tent Ceiling Fan
$18 $46
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada LED Camping Lantern with Tent Ceiling Fan in Style 1 for $45.99. Coupon code "LMXY5291" drops the price to $18.40. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we can find. Buy Now
Features
- 360° rotation
- rechargeable
- comes with USB cable
- portable
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Everyday Home Wireless LED Security Light
$10 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Amazon · 6 days ago
Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light
$15 $28
free shipping
Zi Ran Xi via Amazon offers the Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light in Cool White for $27.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "8WUF9YMD" to drop that to $14.83. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 850 lumens
- 12-watts
- 6,000K to 6,500K color temperature
Amazon · 1 wk ago
KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight
$7 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
KLTrust via Amazon offers its KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $22.99. Coupon code "42LWJJ66" cuts the price to $6.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our previous mention, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- requires 1 18650 battery (included)
- 5 lighting modes
- IPX4 waterproof
- includes USB cord
Amazon · 2 wks ago
SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Keychain Light
$30 $37
free shipping
Amazon offers the SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Ultra-Compact Triple-Output Keychain Light for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $10 less in our November mention. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video matches this price
Features
- micro-USB charging port
- 300-lumen output
- three strengths
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- 6,000-lumen output
- E26/E27 base
Amazon · 1 day ago
Amiluo Life LED Garage Ceiling Light
$23 $39
free shipping
Amiluo Life via Amazon offers its Amiluo Life LED Garage Ceiling Light in 60W Standard for $38.99. Coupon code "HJQBSWPM" drops that to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable LED light panels
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- 6,000-lumen output
- E26/E27 base
Amazon · 1 wk ago
GKG Pocket Size Tactical LED Flashlight 2-Pack
$8 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
GKG Tech via Amazon offers the GKG T6 Pocket Size Tactical LED Flashlight 2-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "503PYRAP" knocks it to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our March mention, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5 lighting modes
- zoom function
- 6 AAA batteries included
- Model: T6
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Features
- assorted colors
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$18
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
Update: The price dropped to $18.49.
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Pureza Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter
$5 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Pureza Filters via Amazon offers the Pureza Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter for $11.89. Clip the $2 off on-page coupon and apply code "UIS22XDL" to drop the price to $5.13. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- See product details for list of compatible models.
Features
- removes chlorine, chemicals, unhealthy elements, contaminants, & bacteria from your water
- NSF certification
- Model: DA29-00020B
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Funny Office Notepads 4-Pack
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers the Thrillovation Funny Office Notepad 4-Pack for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Each 50-sheet pad measures 4.25" x 5.5"
- "If you're happy and you know it, It's Your Meds"
- "This two hour meeting was almost as productive as a single, well written e-mail"
- "Chaos Coordinator"
- "Let me drop everything and start working on your problem"
Sign In or Register