New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 23 mins ago
$6 $28
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two weeks ago, $22 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 11.4" long
- adhesive pads on the back
- powered by 2 AAA batteries (included)
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Everyday Home Wireless LED Security Light
$10 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Amazon · 5 days ago
Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light
$15 $28
free shipping
Zi Ran Xi via Amazon offers the Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light in Cool White for $27.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "8WUF9YMD" to drop that to $14.83. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 850 lumens
- 12-watts
- 6,000K to 6,500K color temperature
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Amiluo Life LED Garage Ceiling Light
$23 $39
free shipping
Amiluo Life via Amazon offers its Amiluo Life LED Garage Ceiling Light in 60W Standard for $38.99. Coupon code "HJQBSWPM" drops that to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable LED light panels
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- 6,000-lumen output
- E26/E27 base
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Risemart Mini LED Flashlight 4-Pack
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Risemart via Amazon offers its Risemart Mini LED Flashlight 4-Pack for $19.99. Clip the 8% coupon on the product page and apply code "32QG284W" to cut that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100-lumens
- water-resistant
- Cree XPE-R3 LED bulbs
- each flashlight measures 3.5" long
- Model: PY-Flashlight-4x9cm
Amazon · 1 wk ago
KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight
$7 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
KLTrust via Amazon offers its KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $22.99. Coupon code "42LWJJ66" cuts the price to $6.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our previous mention, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- requires 1 18650 battery (included)
- 5 lighting modes
- IPX4 waterproof
- includes USB cord
Amazon · 2 wks ago
SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Keychain Light
$30 $37
free shipping
Amazon offers the SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Ultra-Compact Triple-Output Keychain Light for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $10 less in our November mention. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video matches this price
Features
- micro-USB charging port
- 300-lumen output
- three strengths
Amazon · 6 days ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- 6,000-lumen output
- E26/E27 base
Amazon · 6 days ago
GKG Pocket Size Tactical LED Flashlight 2-Pack
$8 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
GKG Tech via Amazon offers the GKG T6 Pocket Size Tactical LED Flashlight 2-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "503PYRAP" knocks it to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our March mention, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5 lighting modes
- zoom function
- 6 AAA batteries included
- Model: T6
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Features
- assorted colors
That Daily Deal · 6 days ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$18
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
Update: The price dropped to $18.49.
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
New
Ends Today
Home Depot · 54 mins ago
Power Tools at Home Depot
up to 46% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 46% off a selection of power tools. (Ridgid 2" Brad Nailer and Headless Pinner 2-Tool Combo pictured.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted items include nailer kits, mobile power stations, air compressors, generators and more
- brands include DeWalt, Jackery by Honda, HDX, Ridgid, Ryobi, and Freeman
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Sign In or Register