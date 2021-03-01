New
$6.49 $28
$1 shipping
It's $22 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- It requires AAA batteries to operate, however it's unclear if it requires two or four.
- 11.4" long
- adhesive pads on the back
Amazon · 2 days ago
LightBiz 78-LED Motion Sensor Wireless Light
$16 $29
free shipping
Use coupon code "C69NSNR8" for $17 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Space Gray at this price.
- Sold by Lightbiz via Amazon.
Features
- 3 lighting modes
- 2 sensor settings
- 240 lumens
- built-in magnet
- 2,400mAh battery
- USB rechargeable
- measures 16.5" x 1.18" x 0.39"
- Model: 240LM
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
Zombber Smart LED WiFi Floor Lamp
$44 $90
free shipping
Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "D2SW7BWO" for a total of $155 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by JUYUANGU via Amazon.
Features
- control via Magic Home Pro App
- works with 2.4GHz WiFi
- adjustable brightness from 5% to 100%
- adjustable head
- 2,000-lumen max output
- RGBCW for 16-million color options
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Home
- timer, music, and theater modes
- Model: ZOFLR-01
Amazon · 3 days ago
Tobusa Dusk to Dawn Sensor Outdoor Light Fixture
$25 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "5R9U6RXV" for a savings of $55. That's $4 under our mention from December, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black Matte finish.
- Sold by Tobusa Direct via Amazon.
Features
- E26 base
- waterproof
- 100% heavy-duty rugged aluminum
- Model: 9033-S
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Afrog Multifunctional LED Desk Lamps
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "UNES8889" to save 50% off. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Afrog via Amazon.
- Pictured is the Afrog Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp w/ Wireless Charger for $19.99 after code.
13 Deals · 4 days ago
6 Plug Side Entry Wall Outlet Multiplier
$5.49 $15
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
