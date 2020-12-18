New
$6 $28
$1 shipping
It's $22 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- powered by 2 AAA batteries (included)
- 11.4" long
- adhesive pads on the back
Details
Amazon · 21 mins ago
Joofo Gooseneck LED Floor Lamp
$28 $40
free shipping
Take 30% off with coupon code "MF2MPRWH". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured) at this price.
- Sold by JOOFO via Amazon.
Features
- 12-watt LED with 1,000-lumens, 4 color temperatures, and stepless dimming
- remote or touch control, memory function, and 1 hour timer
- 66.73" tall with 5.16" lamp head
- Model: MF18801
Home Depot · 6 days ago
Ceiling Fans and Lighting at Home Depot
up to 75% off
free shipping
Shop nearly 800 discounted items, including fixtures, ceiling fans, motion activated outdoor lighting, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Progress Lighting Vernal 60" 5-Blade LED Indoor/Outdoor Woodgrain WiFi Transitional DC Smart Ceiling Fan for $446.25 (low by $49).
- Most items ship free, but some may require in-store pickup.
Ace Hardware · 21 hrs ago
Celebrations 11.5ft. 48-LED Cool White Christmas Lights
$4 $10
curbside pickup
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Pleasant Hearth 20" Electric Fireplace Logs
$48
free shipping
That's a $21 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- fire crackling sound
- plugs into any 120 volt outlet
- Model: L-24
