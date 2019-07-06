sponsored
Costway · 20 mins ago
$43 $63
free shipping
Costway offers this Jumbo Basket with Swivel Wheels for $46.95. Coupon code "DNTL32734" cuts that to $43. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends July 6. Buy Now
- suitable for grocery runs, laundry pickup, or everyday hauling
- additional back basket
- 88-lb. weight capacity
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- uses a renewable silica gel technology that works without batteries or power
- up to 333-cubic feet operating area
- up to 6-oz. capacity
- Model: E-333
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Marsheepy Charcoal Deodorizer Bag 12-Pack
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Anthone Amo via Amazon offers the Marsheepy Charcoal Deodorizer Bag 12-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "7ZSGVGPO" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tips
- natural bamboo charcoal
- reuse and recycle
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 day ago
Kealive Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$98 $140
free shipping
PotPot via Amazon offers the Kealive Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $139.99. Coupon code "A2EFH47O" drops the price to $97.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1,400PA super suction
- 4 cleaning modes
- self-charging
- Model: I6
Amazon · 1 day ago
Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator Fan
$14 $30
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator Fan in Copper or Storm Gray for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- three speed settings
- 6-foot power cord
Rakuten · 14 hrs ago
Refurb LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$195 $300
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $234.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $194.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $100 more.) Buy Now
Features
- includes window installation kit with hose
- 2-speed fan
- digital LED electronic touch controls
- 24-hour on/off timer
- remote control
- Model: LP0818WNR
Rakuten · 18 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$116 $300
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $144.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $115.99. With free shipping, that's $184 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Features
- motorized cleaner head
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System
$50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System in Stone Gray for $49.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- continuously vacuums dirt, dust, and allergens from the air
- comes with four triple-layer filters
- Model: SY1001NS
Costway · 1 day ago
Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors
$85 $119
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors for $94.85. Coupon code "DNHW53867" cuts the price to $85. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable shelf
- tempered glass
- measures 41.9" x 13.0" x 24.6"
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Steel Closet Organizer System
$66 $87
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Steel Closet Organizer System for $68.95. Coupon code "DNHW587011" drops that to $66. With free shipping, that's $4 under our February mention, $21 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 48" x 18" x 71"
- includes 3 hanging rods, 3 large shelves, and 2 small shelves
- powder-coated steel construction
Costway · 6 days ago
Costway 20" Twin Air Mattress with Built-In Pump
$49 $69
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway 20" Twin Air Mattress with Built-In Pump for $54.95. Coupon code "DNAP2073" cuts the price to $49. With free shipping, that's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- hypoallergenic flocking top
- 330-lb. capacity
- carrying bag
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
Dick's Sporting Goods · 13 hrs ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Flash Sale: Up to 50% off
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off a selection of apparel, shoes, sporting goods, and more during its Flash Sale. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Large items may incur additional fees, as free shipping only covers up to $15 of the shipping cost. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
That Daily Deal · 8 hrs ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
