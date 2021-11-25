New
Ends Today
Meh · 31 mins ago
12 for $24
free shipping
That's 12 packs, each with 12 cookies, for $24. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Includes a variety of Butter Crisps, Almond Thins, Chocolate Thins, Rice Crisp Crunch, Cinnamon Biscuits, and Butter Waffles
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Wonderful Pistachios 1.5-oz. Roasted & Salted 24-Pack
$14
free shipping w/ Prime
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price low. You'd pay over $20 at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-GMO
- gluten-free
New
Amazon · 36 mins ago
Whoppers Snowballs 4-oz. Box 12-Pack
$10 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $10.49. That's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Southern Style Nuts 23-oz. Gourmet Hunter Mix
$6.85 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Brands Groceries and Snacks
Up to 20% off + extra 5% off
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to save an extra 5% off a selection of already discounted groceries and snacks. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Happy Belly Sweet & Spicy Trail Mix 40-oz. Bag for $8.25 via Sub & Save ($4 off).
Ends Today
Meh · 1 day ago
Anker 18W PowerPort USB-C Wall Charger 2-Pack
$22 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $16.
Update: The price has dropped to $22. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
