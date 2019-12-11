AlphabetDeal · 1 hr ago
$20 $60
free shipping
Alphabetdeal offers a selection of Juicy Couture Women's One-Piece Swimsuits in several styles and colors (Green pictured) for $22.99. (Scroll to the bottom of the page to see the three Juicy Couture options.) Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that to $19.54. With free shipping, that's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Sierra · 1 mo ago
Sperry Men's Sea Sock High Water Shoes
$17
$6 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3
Sierra offers the Sperry Men's Sea Sock High Water Shoes in Black for $16.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most vendors charge $50 or more. They're available in sizes 5 to 7
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Akfly Women's Reflective Bikini
$20 $29
free shipping
Akfly via Amazon offers its Akfly Women's Reflective Bikini in Speckle or Mermaid for $28.99. Coupon code "304ZJB8F" drops the price to $20.29. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to L
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Demey Women's 2-Pc. Tankini Boyshort Swimsuit
from $11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's at least $6 off and best price we could find
YXP via Amazon offers its Demey Women's Two Piece Tankini Boyshort Swimsuit in 16121 and 17375 (16121 pictured) starting from $16.90. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page and apply coupon code "YHVB2V5F" to cut the starting price to $10.98. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $6 and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes from M to XXL.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Beautiful Nomad Women's Swim Cover-Up
$11 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Beautiful Nomad via Amazon offers its Beautiful Nomad Women's Swim Cover-Up in Blue, Green, or Red for $22.99. Coupon code "YC73OA3I" cuts that to $11.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in one size fits most
AlphabetDeal · 1 wk ago
Rainfall Showerhead
$17 $20
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Rainfall Showerhead for $19.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- stainless steel with polished finish
- silicone nozzle
- 100 nozzles for full-body coverage
- adjustable
- Model: 9023-0001
AlphabetDeal · 3 wks ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet
$30
free shipping
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the 8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet in Gray or Navy for $34.99. Coupon code "Dealnews" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's made of polyester with sturdy steel tubing and can hold up to 24 pairs of shoes.
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
