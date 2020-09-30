Save on a selection of juice, energy drinks and flavored water from brands like Game Fuel, IZZE, Tropicana, and more. Get up to 50% off with your first time Subscribe & Save purchase. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Select discounts for Prime members only.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Spend $10 in store or online at Whole Foods and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Shop Now at Amazon
- $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020
- Certain items are restricted from this offer
It's about $2 less than you'd pay for this quantity at your local Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- squeeze bottle
- free from pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, and manufactured additives
Save on chips, Cheetohs, nuts and fruit packs, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Save on coffee makers, espresso makers, coffee grinders, and milk frothers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available, depending on the item and location.)
- Bag the extra 10% off select items via coupon code "VIP" (eligible items are marked)
Subscribe & Save for up to 25% off Doritos, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, Izze, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Sold by Pepsico via Amazon.
- contains Spicy Sweet Chili, Spicy Nacho, Flamin' Hot Nacho, Dinamita Chlie Lemon, and Flamin' Hot Limon
Sign In or Register