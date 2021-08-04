Joytutus Inflatable Color Solar Lamp w/ Bluetooth Speaker for $24
Joytutus Inflatable Color Solar Lamp w/ Bluetooth Speaker
$24 $40
free shipping

Take this solar lamp with you camping or backpacking (or anywhere else really). Deflated, it will fit in the palm of your hand. That's a lot of room saved for other items, you know, like food and water. It also does double duty as a speaker so you can listen to your favorite tunes and drown out those loud crickets and frogs that keep you up all night. Apply code " AFFSL40" to save $16 and make this an even sweeter deal. Buy Now at joytutus.com

Features
  • IP66 waterproof rating
  • charge via solar or USB
  • 7 color modes
  • Code "AFFSL40"
  • Expires 9/30/2021
