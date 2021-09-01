Joytutus Inflatable Color Solar Lamp w/ Bluetooth Speaker for $22
Joytutus Inflatable Color Solar Lamp w/ Bluetooth Speaker
$22
free shipping

Apply code "AFFSL45" to save $18 and drop the price $2 below our mention from August. Take this solar lamp with you camping or backpacking (or anywhere else really). Deflated, it will fit in the palm of your hand. That's a lot of room saved for other items like food and water. It also does double duty as a speaker so you can listen to your favorite tunes and drown out those loud crickets and frogs that keep you up all night. Buy Now at joytutus.com

Features
  • IP66 waterproof rating
  • charge via solar or USB
  • 7 color modes
