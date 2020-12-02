New
joytutus.com · 1 hr ago
$20 $42
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFJT21" to save $22 off the list price. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- vent clip
- 360° rotation
- magnetic suction charging head
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Yw Yuwiss Wireless Charging Stand
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "W6WTVN3S" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White, Black, and Rose Gold (White pictured).
- Sold by Yuwiss Store via Amazon.
Features
- temperature control, over-current protection, and over-voltage protection
- 5-, 7.5-, and 10-watt charging modes
- works with cases up to 5mm
- Qi enabled and UL certified
- Model: Z23
Walmart · 4 days ago
Kootion 61W USB Type-C Wall Charger
$14 $53
free shipping
It's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Kexin Technology via Walmart.
Features
- USB PD 3.0
- overheating and short circuit protection
Amazon · 25 mins ago
Cabepow 12W USB Wall Charger 2-Pack
$5 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Take 45% off with coupon code "TU4DLSEU". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vivalavidaus via Amazon.
- The QC 3.0 18w is $7.69 using the same coupon code.
Features
- scratch resistant
- dual USB ports
- Model: ZYH-J45
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Anker PowerWave Fast 10W Qi Charger Stand
$24 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $6 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This requires an A/C adapter, but this package does not include one.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
Features
- 5W, 7.5W, and 10W charging modes
- can charge through cases up to 5mm thick
- Model: A2521
joytutus.com · 1 mo ago
12V Compressed Air Pump with Battery
$43 $53
free shipping
Coupon code "AFFSAVE10" saves you $10. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- 3 valves for inflating bicycle, automobile, and motorcycle tires, balls, inflatable toys, and more
- rechargeable built-in lithium battery
- 2 built-in LED lights
- backlit LCD display
- 150 PSI
joytutus.com · 3 wks ago
Joytutus Car Floor Mats
$90 $119
free shipping
Save on a selection of mats for Jeep, Dodge, Chevrolet, and more with coupon code "AFFSAVE29". Buy Now at joytutus.com
New
joytutus.com · 1 hr ago
Cup Holder Expander
$14 $28
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFF50" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- fits most 18- to 40-oz. cups
New
joytutus.com · 1 hr ago
Joytutus Electric Heated Car Cushion
$20 $41
free shipping
It's $23 off today, making it $9 less than last month's mention. Use coupon code "AFFJT42" to get this price. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- measures 42.52" x 18.9"
- 12-volt auxiliary power
- 2 heat settings
- Model: AZH0164-02-1
Sign In or Register