Joyside · 55 mins ago
$99 $331
free shipping
That is $231 off, a $10 drop from our mention two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $128. Buy Now at Joyside
Tips
- Available in Brown (pictured) and Gray Black.
Features
- provides heat up to a 13-foot radius
- waterproof cover and wheels
Details
Comments
Expires 2/8/2022
Published 55 min ago
Related Offers
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Heat Storm 1,500W Infrared Wall-Mounted Heater
$95 $130
free shipping
It's $10 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- WiFi enabled
- safe touch grill
- ETL safety certified
- Model: HS-1500-PHX-WIFI
MorningSave · 8 hrs ago
InstaHeater 600W Outlet Heater
$19 $57
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $38. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- You can also opt for a model with a UV light for $5 more.
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping – choose your heater model first, or it won't apply.
Features
- 2-speed fan
- adjustable thermostat
- 12-hour programmable timer
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Mr. Heater Propane Tank Refill Adapter
$15
pickup
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
Features
- solid brass
- connects to both 1 lb. bottle and 20 lb. tank
Tractor Supply Co. · 2 wks ago
Hiland AZ Outdoor Tabletop Patio Heater
$70 $100
pickup
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
Features
- up to 11,000 BTUs
- 5ft. adapter hose
- Model: HLDS032-CG
Joyside · 1 hr ago
Joyside 28" Table Propane Fire Pit
$149 $499
free shipping
It's $350 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Joyside
Features
- weave pattern
- 50,000-BTU
- adjustable flame
- includes lid for use as a table
