In order to help encourage responsible social distancing and to help entertain those of us currently staying home, Sony is offering up Journey for free in their new Play At Home Initiative, running until May 5, 2020. Explore this ancient world from the comfort of your couch! Shop Now at PlayStation Store
Save on over 100 games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Grand Theft Auto V, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Find a variety of titles including Doom 3, SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog, and Reigns: Game of Thrones. Shop Now at Nintendo
Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore. Shop Now
You all know the deal about Fortnite by now but the thing you might not know is that it is, in fact, actually a good game. It's set the gold standard for a constantly evolving live game world and so sticking with it over time is particularly enjoyable since you'll get to appreciate new weapon and gear additions as well as the landscape literally changing. Plus, it's got a banana in a suit. Shop Now
Knowing that we're all stuck at home and wanting to encourage responsible social distancing, Sony is offering up Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free in their new Play At Home Initiative, running until May 5, 2020. Put friendships on the line in this thrilling adventure, while fighting enemies and uncovering unimaginable treasures. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
That's $5 less than Walmart charges. Buy Now at PlayStation Store
