Journey for PS4
In order to help encourage responsible social distancing and to help entertain those of us currently staying home, Sony is offering up Journey for free in their new Play At Home Initiative, running until May 5, 2020. Explore this ancient world from the comfort of your couch! Shop Now at PlayStation Store

  • Once you redeem this game, it's yours to keep.
  • Expires 5/5/2020
