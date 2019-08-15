- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Joseph Joseph Tri-Peeler 3-in-1 Peeler with Rotating Head for $8.09. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $7.76. That's $2 under our January mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Joseph Joseph Wash & Drain Wash Basin in Green for $15.71. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that price to $15.18. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $5.
Update: Now choose no-rush shipping at checkout to yield the same price. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings for $13.64 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16.
Update: Choose no-rush shipping at checkout to drop the price to $13.18. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the American Metalcraft 1-oz. Ladle for $1.19 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $10.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
