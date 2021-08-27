Joseph Joseph Folio Choppi Set with 4 Chopping Boards for $42
Macy's · 15 mins ago
Joseph Joseph Folio Choppi Set with 4 Chopping Boards
$42 $100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "ULTIMATE" to get the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Grey or White.
Features
  • includes case and 4 chopping boards
  • boards have non-slip feet
  • boards are dishwasher safe
  • Code "ULTIMATE"
  • Expires 8/29/2021
    Published 15 min ago
