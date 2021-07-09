Joseph Joseph Flex Lite Stainless Steel Toilet Brush for $16
Macy's · 23 mins ago
Joseph Joseph Flex Lite Stainless Steel Toilet Brush
$16 $33
free shipping w/ $25

At 51% off, it's the best price we found by $17. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
Features
  • made of stainless steel, ABS, EVA, and polypropylene
  • measures 3.5" L x 4.92" W x 16.73" H
  • flexible, D-shaped head
  • anti-drip and anti-clog
  • Expires 7/13/2021
    Published 23 min ago
