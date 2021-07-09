Joseph Joseph Flex Lite Stainless Steel Toilet Brush for $16

At 51% off, it's the best price we found by $17. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
- made of stainless steel, ABS, EVA, and polypropylene
- measures 3.5" L x 4.92" W x 16.73" H
- flexible, D-shaped head
- anti-drip and anti-clog
Expires 7/13/2021
Published 23 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best shipped low we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- handle extends from 26" to 42"
- antimicrobial head
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Sold by HiwareDirect via Amazon.
- ergonomic design
- includes adhesive hooks for hanging
- made of rust-resistant 18/8 stainless steel
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- telescoping handle (from 36" to 60")
- built-in squeegee edge
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
Use coupon code "40FKCW3S" for 40% off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Geniusidea Global via Amazon.
- compatible with most vacuum cleaners
- flexible 1.4" diameter hose
- Model: V1
Save on 85 styles of boxers, briefs, tank tops, and tees, from Calvin Klein, Hanes, Jockey, and more. All with prices starting from $9.80, or $13.65 for multipacks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items may be eligible (as marked) for an extra 25% off via coupon code "JULY".
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classic Trunks 5-Pack for $38.70 (low by $26).
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from $8.96, and bedding starts from $6.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop a wide selection of furniture including decor from $19, headboards and accent tables from $59, bookcases and bar stools from $69, storage cabinets from $79, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Chateau 7-Piece Outdoor Cast Aluminum Dining Set for $1,599 ($2,700 off the list price).
Shop sandals from Roxy, REEF, Nautica, DKNY, Esprit, Tommy Hilfiger, London Fog, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chaise Flip-Flop Sandals for $17.40 (a low by $3).
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- stainless-steel and nylon construction
- perfect for creating smooth mashed potato & and vegetable purees
- Model: 20100
You'd pay $6 more for this shipped at stores such as Target and Bed, Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 tiers
- pull out drawer
- made of plastic
- measures 4.25" H x 6.75" W x 10.25" D
- Model: 85145
