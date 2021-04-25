New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Joseph Joseph EasyStore Steel Wall-Mounted Toilet Roll Holder w/ Storage
$10 $22
free shipping w/ $25

That's $3 under our last mention and a low by $13 today. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
Features
  • friction-grip roll holder
  • storage shelf with built-in drawer
  • stainless-steel trim with fingerprint-resistant coating
  • includes mounting hardware
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath Macy's Joseph Joseph
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register