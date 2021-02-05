New
Macy's · 20 mins ago
Joseph Joseph EasyStore Steel Wall-Mounted Toilet Roll Holder w/ Storage
$10 $25
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "HOME" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Choose in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
  • friction-grip roll holder
  • storage shelf with built-in drawer
  • stainless-steel trim with fingerprint-resistant coating
  • includes mounting hardware
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 2/15/2021
