Macy's · 1 hr ago
Joseph Joseph Duo 8-Piece Food Prep Set
$11 $15
free shipping w/ $25

Even with padding for free shipping, it's a low by at least $6. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "VIP" to drop it to $11.24.
  • Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
Features
  • small, medium, and large mixing bowls
  • colandar
  • four measuring cups
  • BPA-free
Details
Comments
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 3/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
