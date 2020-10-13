New
Joseph Joseph CupboardStore 3-Container Hanging Dry Food Storage Set
$19 $25
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "FALL" to save $19 off list and make this $12 under what you'd pay direct from Joseph Joseph. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pad your order over $25 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available.
  • includes three 900ml (0.9-quart) dry food containers and a storage rail
  • containers feature airtight lids
  • can be mounted inside or beneath cupboards
