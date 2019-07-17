Today only, Jos. A. Bank takes up to 70% off sitewide during its Super Tuesday Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Car Coat in Charcoal for $34.98. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, $460 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from M to 1X Big
Today only, Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit for $199 with free shipping. That's $499 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Select larger sizes may incur a $40 surcharge.
- available in most short, regular, and long sizes 36 to 54
Today only, Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Slim-Fit Cutaway Collar Micro Check Dress Shirt in Blue or Purple for $44.75. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Some larger sizes may incur a $5 surcharge.
- available in most sizes 14-1/2 x 32 to 17-1/2 x 36
Nike cuts an extra 30% off select styles when you apply coupon code "BEST30". Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best extra discount we've seen at Nike in at least a year. Shop Now
Bloomingdales offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Wicking Classic-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt 3-Pack in Red/Navy/Royal for $31.87. In-cart it drops to $19.12. With free shipping for Loyalist members (It's free to join), that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to L
Columbia takes 50% off select men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes as part of its Columbia Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of outdoor essentials from brands such as CamelBak, Pure Fishing, Marmot, Columbia, ExOfficio and more. (Although the banner states up to 40% off, we found even greater discounts within.). Plus, these items bag free shipping. Deal ends today. Shop Now
