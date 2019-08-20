Personalize your DealNews Experience
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Sharkskin Windowpane Suit in Grey for $99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. That's $699 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Reserve Collection Slim Fit Heather Suit in Taupe for $99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $999 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $49.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $34.64. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Calvin Klein X-Fit Stripe Slim Fit Suit in Charcoal or Navy for $104.99 with free shipping. That's $65 under the lowest price we could find for a solid suit elsewhere. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Pronto Uomo Platinum Men's Modern Fit Linen Suit in Tan for $499.98. (Add a coat and pants to cart to see this price.) Coupon code "PRONTOLINEN" drops that to $79.98. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Four-Way Stretch Blazer in Black for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $20 under our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $54.) Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 25% off select men's clearance shoes. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Bostonian Men's Armon Leather Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Dark Brown or Black for $48.73. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That's tied with last week's mention, $81 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Dress Pants in several colors (Grey/Black pictured) for $29.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $170 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Ending today at 9 am ET, Jos. A. Bank takes up to 75% off many items during its Flash Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Donegal Diamond Quilted Vest in Navy or Oatmeal for $29.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $165 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
