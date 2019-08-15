- Create an Account or Login
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Dress Pants in several colors (Grey/Black pictured) for $29.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $170 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dafengea via Amazon offers its Dafengea Men's Hiking Pants in several colors (Armygreen pictured) for $31.99. Coupon code "AZT8ICPT" drops that to $11.52. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pants in Grey Heather for $18.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.24. With free shipping, that's about a buck under last month's mention, $31 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Attack Life by Greg Norman Men's Flat Front Pants in three colors for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our mention of a shipped pair from three weeks ago, $55 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes up to 80% off a selection of its clearance styles. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Cole Haan Men's Williams Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Black for $52.48. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That's tied with last week and the lowest price we could find by $58 today. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Reserve Collection Slim Fit Heather Suit in Taupe for $99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $999 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 25% off select men's clearance shoes. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
