Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Tailored Fit Anchor Pattern Short-Sleeve Polo in several colors (Cream pictured) for $10. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in December. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Crewneck T-Shirt in several colors (Stream Blue pictured) for $10. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Quick Dry Polo Sports Shirt 1-, 2-, or 3-Pack in several colors (Blue pictured) with prices starting at $18.99. Coupon code "JR8UYNU8" drops the starting price down to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $10 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Shop Now
Aomo Love via Amazon offers its Aomo Love Men's Hawaiian Button-Down Shirt for $16.68. Coupon code "AHQ8GMUM" drops the price to $8.34. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Thistletown Ridge Polo Shirt in several colors (Cypress pictured) for $21.90. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $17.52. Plus, Greater Rewards members get free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
