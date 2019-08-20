Personalize your DealNews Experience
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Donegal Diamond Quilted Vest in Navy or Oatmeal for $29.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $165 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers the Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Green pictured) for $39.90 plus $5 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 25% off select men's clearance shoes. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Reserve Collection Slim Fit Heather Suit in Taupe for $99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $999 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Bostonian Men's Armon Leather Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Dark Brown or Black for $48.73. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That's tied with last week's mention, $81 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Dress Pants in several colors (Grey/Black pictured) for $29.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $170 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Sharkskin Windowpane Suit in Grey for $99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. That's $699 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
