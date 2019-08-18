Personalize your DealNews Experience
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Car Coat in Charcoal for $34.98. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $460 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention, $40 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lands' End Men's Waterproof Jacket in Brilliant Blue for $38.50 with free shipping. That's $31 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Reserve Collection Multistripe Traditional Fit Polo Shirt in Brown or Blue for $7.48. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $82 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Stripe Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Cream pictured) for $7.48. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $92 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Traditional-Fit Suit Separate Jacket in several colors (Dark Grey pictured) for $33.50. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our February mention, $465 off, and the lowest price we could find. It's available in select sizes from 36 to 50. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 50% off men's clearance polo shirts, dropping starting prices to $7.48. That's up to $118 off list and the second-lowest price we've seen for polo shirts at Jos. A. Bank. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Reserve Collection Slim Fit Heather Suit in Taupe for $99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $999 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Dress Pants in several colors (Grey/Black pictured) for $29.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $170 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
