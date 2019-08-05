- Create an Account or Login
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored-Fit 5-Pocket Corduroy Pants in several colors (Tan pictured) for $14.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $65 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $6 less in December. They're available in select sizes from 35x29 to 42x30. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored-Fit Flat-Front Pants in Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $75 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 34x30 to 40x32. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Reserve Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Corduroy Dress Pants in Natural or Olive for $14.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $75 off list and although we saw them for $3 less in January, still a low price for men's dress pants. Buy Now
Dafengea via Amazon offers its Dafengea Men's Quick Dry Hiking Pants in several colors (A Armygreen pictured) for $31.99. Coupon code "XJWDJEDM" cuts the price to $12.80. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers the Geek Lighting Men's Active Training Pants 2-Pack in White/Red for $39.99. Coupon code "IH2MJ6L3" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 50% off men's clearance dress shirts and sportshirts with prices starting at $9.98. (Prices are as marked). Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Cole Haan Men's Williams Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Black for $52.48 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Joseph Abboud Men's Ashbrook Leather Cap-Toe Oxford Shoes in Burgundy for $37.48. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $8 under our December mention, $88 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Tailored Fit Anchor Pattern Short-Sleeve Polo in Cream or Navy for $7.48. That's $2 under our mention from two days ago, $72 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Travel Tech Tailored Fit Spread Collar Plaid Sportshirt in Blue for $14.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $24 under our mention from last August, $85 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Tailored Fit Anchor Pattern Short-Sleeve Polo in several colors (Cream pictured) for $10. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in December. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Traditional Fit Button-Down Collar Plaid Sportshirt in Navy for $14.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $14 under our January mention of other colors, $75 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
