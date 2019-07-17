Today only, Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit for $199 with free shipping. That's $499 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Select larger sizes may incur a $40 surcharge.
- available in most short, regular, and long sizes 36 to 54
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Grey or Vicuna for $67.96 with free shipping. That's $382 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 41
Macy's offers the DKNY Men's Modern-Fit Stretch Textured Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $78.96 with free shipping. That's $446 off list and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 46
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Car Coat in Charcoal for $34.98. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, $460 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from M to 1X Big
Today only, Jos. A. Bank takes up to 70% off sitewide during its Super Tuesday Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Today only, Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Slim-Fit Cutaway Collar Micro Check Dress Shirt in Blue or Purple for $44.75. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Some larger sizes may incur a $5 surcharge.
- available in most sizes 14-1/2 x 32 to 17-1/2 x 36
