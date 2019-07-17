Today only, Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Slim-Fit Cutaway Collar Micro Check Dress Shirt in Blue or Purple for $44.75. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Some larger sizes may incur a $5 surcharge.
- available in most sizes 14-1/2 x 32 to 17-1/2 x 36
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find.
- select sizes from S to 4XL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Steel Big & Tall Classic-Fit Dress Shirt in several colors (Sandstone pictured) for $8.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29.
- select sizes 17.5 35/36 to 22 37/38
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago.
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
Cmlt via Amazon offers its Cmlt Men's Short Sleeve Henley Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) from $12.99. Coupon code "YV2CT7H2" drops the starting price to $9.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find.
- available in sizes S to XXL
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find.
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Car Coat in Charcoal for $34.98. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, $460 off, and the best price we've seen.
- Available in select sizes from M to 1X Big
Today only, Jos. A. Bank takes up to 70% off sitewide during its Super Tuesday Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Today only, Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit for $199 with free shipping. That's $499 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Select larger sizes may incur a $40 surcharge.
- available in most short, regular, and long sizes 36 to 54
