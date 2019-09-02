Personalize your DealNews Experience
At Jos. A. Bank, save $30 off purchases of $100 and up to 60% off sitewide. Even better, save an extra 50% off clearance and an extra 25% off clearance shoes. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends September 2. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Patagonia continues to take up to 50% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories during its End of Season Sale. Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Casio Men's Super Illuminator Watch in Black for $7 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 25% off select men's clearance shoes. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Bostonian Men's Armon Leather Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Dark Brown or Black for $48.73. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That's tied with last week's mention, $81 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Sharkskin Windowpane Suit in Grey for $99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. That's $699 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Dress Pants in several colors (Grey/Black pictured) for $29.98 with free shipping. That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
