Walmart · 25 mins ago
Joola Envoy Indoor Table Tennis Table
$95 $135
free shipping

That's $15 under our Black Friday mention, $40 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Black Surface/Blue Undercarriage pictured)
  • includes ping pong net and post set
  • 15mm surface
  • measures 9x5-foot
  • Model: 11174
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
